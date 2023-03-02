Left Menu

Cricket-Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph

Winning skipper Temba Bavuma will have mixed emotions about the start of his test captaincy after South Africa beat the West Indies in the first test at Centurion on Thursday but the diminutive batsman joined an unwanted club.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 22:16 IST
Cricket-Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph

Winning skipper Temba Bavuma will have mixed emotions about the start of his test captaincy after South Africa beat the West Indies in the first test at Centurion on Thursday but the diminutive batsman joined an unwanted club. Bavuma, 32, was installed as the new test skipper just weeks before the two-test series when Dean Elgar was stripped of the job after heavy defeats in both England and Australia over the last six months for South Africa.

But while Bavuma led his side to a comfortable 87-run win over the West Indies on Thursday, his own performance left much to be desired. He earned the unwanted distinction of becoming the fourth player to get a pair of ducks on his test captaincy debut after Mark Taylor (Australia), Rashid Latif (Pakistan) and Habibul Bashar (Bangladesh).

Bavuma was dismissed second ball in the first innings and first ball in the second innings, which will fuel the debate over his place in the team and continuing to select a batsman who has scored a single century in 95 test innings. But he was not the only failure with the bat as South Africa, who had won the toss, elected to bat and score 342 in the first innings only to wilt in the second innings and make 116.

It set the West Indies a target of 247 runs but they fell well short as the pace bowlers dominated the contest. "We did not get many partnerships. The wicket did not get easier, there was variable bounce," said Bavuma.

"But our lead eventually proved to be a lot. The bowlers need to rest, it was a big effort from them. The batters need to get together and work on our game plan. We need to do better next time," he said after the victory. Kagiso Rabada's six wicket haul in the second innings ensured victory inside three days for South Africa.

"It wasn't the best wicket," said the South African paceman, "but we made sure to keep up a good intensity and do well." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023