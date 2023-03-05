Left Menu

Motor racing-Piastri retires on his Formula One debut

Australian Oscar Piastri retired 14 laps into his Formula One debut in Bahrain on Sunday with his stricken McLaren wheeled into the team garage after suffering an apparent electronics issue.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 21:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Australian Oscar Piastri retired 14 laps into his Formula One debut in Bahrain on Sunday with his stricken McLaren wheeled into the team garage after suffering an apparent electronics issue. The 21-year-old had complained over the radio of gearbox problems and was told the mechanics would swap his steering wheel when he pitted.

The stop then dragged on, with the pit crew waiting as the seconds ticked by after the tyres were changed and nothing happened. Piastri was the first retirement of what will be a record 23-race season.

