Sports News Roundup: 76ers snuff Bucks' 16-game winning streak; Bruins bounce Rangers for 10th straight win and more

Golf-Woods skipping Players Championship, next start likely Masters

Twice-champion Tiger Woods was not listed in the field for next week's The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, meaning his next start will likely come at the Masters in April. Woods has said his schedule would be limited to the majors and a few other events each year, given the injuries he suffered in a 2021 car crash.

Tennis-Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form with a win 6-2 6-2 over compatriot Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, claiming his third title in three weeks. Defending champion Rublev, bidding for a second straight title in Dubai, was unable to put up much resistance as he did not have a single break point during a battle between childhood friends that lasted just over an hour.

Mixed Martial Arts-Dominant Jones re-ignites 'GOAT' debate with UFC title win

After an absence of more than three years, it took Jon Jones just over two minutes to steam-roll past Cyril Gane, submitting the Frenchman at UFC 285 to re-ignite the debate about who is the UFC "GOAT" - the greatest of all time. The 35-year-old American joined a select group of fighters who have won world titles in two weight classes in MMA's biggest promotion, and all that prevents him from claiming the title of the greatest ever combat sports athlete are doping violations and incidents outside the cage which have dogged his career

Golf-'Old guy' Jones flirts with cut before winning New Zealand Open

Australian Brendan Jones nearly missed the cut at the New Zealand Open but rounds of nine-under-par 62 and five-under 66 over the weekend saw him claim the Brodie Breeze Trophy by three strokes at Queenstown's Millbrook Resort on Sunday. The 48-year-old was in danger of missing out on the third and fourth rounds after a pair of 69s to open the tournament and trailed overnight leader Shae Wools-Cobb by four shots at the start of play on Sunday.

Golf-Classy Ko retains World Championship title after vintage round at Sentosa

South Korea's Ko Jin-young became the first player to retain the HSBC Women's World Championship title after firing a three-under par 69 in the rain-interrupted final round to beat world number two Nelly Korda by two shots in Singapore on Sunday. Still battling a wrist injury that derailed her 2022 season, Ko burst into tears after her triumphant return at Sentosa as she finished with a 17-under par total of 271 at the no-cut tournament with a $1.8 million prize purse.

NBA roundup: 76ers snuff Bucks' 16-game winning streak

James Harden had 38 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers rallied from an 18-point deficit to snap the Milwaukee Bucks' 16-game winning streak with a 133-130 victory on Saturday. Joel Embiid tallied 31 points and 10 assists and Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points for Philadelphia, which outscored Milwaukee 48-31 in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points and 13 rebounds, Brook Lopez scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 points and 13 assists. Grayson Allen made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, all in the third quarter.

Soccer-Arsenal seal thrilling comeback win, Man City maintain chase

Arsenal staged a thrilling comeback to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and preserve their five-point cushion in the title race, after champions Manchester City turned up the heat earlier on Saturday by beating Newcastle United. City's 2-0 win earlier in the day sliced Arsenal's advantage to two points, and when the leaders trailed 2-0 against relegation-threatened Bournemouth with an hour gone in north London it appeared their hold on top spot was weakening.

NHL roundup: Bruins bounce Rangers for 10th straight win

Charlie Coyle collected a goal and an assist to fuel the streaking Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Tomas Nosek, captain Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who have won 10 in a row. Boston's current win streak dates to Feb. 14 and marks the franchise's first double-digit run since a 12-game stretch in 2013-14. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.

Soccer-Mbappe beats PSG all-time scoring record as French champions extend lead

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer when he helped his side extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The 24-year-old Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

Soccer-Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys display banner in support after threats

Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys of Argentina put up a banner of support for their country's captain in their stadium on Saturday, following the attack against his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's family business. A threatening hand-written message to the Paris St Germain forward was left on a supermarket belonging to the Roccuzzo's early on Thursday morning, after two people on motorcycles shot the business.

