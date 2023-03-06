Left Menu

WPL: Was nervous as we were playing on high-scoring pitch, says DC's Tara Norris after match-winning spell against RCB

The Delhi Capitals got off to a dream start in the Women's Premier League as they registered a 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Captain Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) produced a fantastic opening stand of 162 runs to help their team post a total of 223/2. And fast bowler Tara Norris (5/29) put her hand up in the bowling department as DC restricted RCB to 163/8 in their 20 overs.

Tara Norris. (Photo- Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American pacer Tara Norris, who clinched a match-winning fifer for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Sunday, admitted that she was nervous bowling as the pitch was a high-scoring one. The Delhi Capitals got off to a dream start in the Women's Premier League as they registered a 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Captain Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) produced a fantastic opening stand of 162 runs to help their team post a total of 223/2. And fast bowler Tara Norris (5/29) put her hand up in the bowling department as DC restricted RCB to 163/8 in their 20 overs. Speaking about their victory, skipper Lanning was quoted in a release by the Delhi Capitals as saying, "It was a great start for us. It was good fun to bat with Shafali. She set the tone for the team. Everyone was excellent on the field as well. I also thought Tara was excellent. She bowled on the stumps and was very effective."

Norris, who returned figures of 5/29, said, "Meg and Shafali batted really well. It definitely helped to have runs on the board. I tried to bowl on the stumps as much as I could. I was pretty nervous as we were playing on a high-scoring pitch. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible." The US speedster, who was also seen grooving to a famous Punjabi song in the DC camp, said, "There's a song called 'Tunak Tunak'. The song has my name in it and it's a very nice song (laughs). It's fantastic to be in India. The girls have been amazing. I am just trying to take it all in."

The Delhi Capitals will take on the UP Warriorz in their next game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. On their next challenge, Captain Lanning said, "It will be a great game. All the teams have amazing players. We do not have much time before our next game. But, it is great that the games are rolling in quickly because we want to be playing."

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz will begin at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday. (ANI)

