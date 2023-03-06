Under-16 runner Heena clocks faster time than senior winner in National Open 400m C'ships

In a rare happening in a track and field event, an Under-16 girl clocked faster time than a senior runner in the same event with Bengal's Rezoana Mallick Heena achieving the feat during the National Open 400m Championships here on Monday.

Heena clocked 53.22 seconds to set the national record in girls' U-16 400m. Her time is better than U-20 winner Priya Mohan (53.55) of Karnataka and senior champion Dandi Jyothika Sri (53.26) of Andhra Pradesh.

Heena also trains under Priya Mohan's coach Arjun Ajay.

In November last year, Heena had set the girls' Under-16 national record in 300m with a time of 38.57 during the AFI National Junior Athletics Championships in Guwahati.

Muhammed Ajmal of Kerala clocked 46.90 seconds to win the men's 400m final. Rahul Ramesh Kadam of Maharashtra was second in a time of 47.51, while Santosh Kumar of Tamil Nadu was third, clocking 47.72. Aishwarya Mishra of Maharashtra was second in seniors' race with 53.49 while Kiran Pahal of Haryana clocked 54.29 to finish third at the at the LNCPE here.

