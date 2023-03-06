Left Menu

Under-16 runner Heena clocks faster time than senior winner in National Open 400m C'ships

Aishwarya Mishra of Maharashtra was second in seniors race with 53.49 while Kiran Pahal of Haryana clocked 54.29 to finish third at the at the LNCPE here.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:34 IST
Under-16 runner Heena clocks faster time than senior winner in National Open 400m C'ships

In a rare happening in a track and field event, an Under-16 girl clocked faster time than a senior runner in the same event with Bengal's Rezoana Mallick Heena achieving the feat during the National Open 400m Championships here on Monday.

Heena clocked 53.22 seconds to set the national record in girls' U-16 400m. Her time is better than U-20 winner Priya Mohan (53.55) of Karnataka and senior champion Dandi Jyothika Sri (53.26) of Andhra Pradesh.

Heena also trains under Priya Mohan's coach Arjun Ajay.

In November last year, Heena had set the girls' Under-16 national record in 300m with a time of 38.57 during the AFI National Junior Athletics Championships in Guwahati.

Muhammed Ajmal of Kerala clocked 46.90 seconds to win the men's 400m final. Rahul Ramesh Kadam of Maharashtra was second in a time of 47.51, while Santosh Kumar of Tamil Nadu was third, clocking 47.72. Aishwarya Mishra of Maharashtra was second in seniors' race with 53.49 while Kiran Pahal of Haryana clocked 54.29 to finish third at the at the LNCPE here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
4
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023