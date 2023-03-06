Sports News Roundup: Red-hot Knicks outlast Celtics in double OT; Red Bull play down talk of winning every race and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Potter issues rallying cry to fans as Chelsea host high-flying Dortmund

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has urged fans to turn up the volume at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as his side look to erase a 1-0 deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against in-form Borussia Dortmund. The Germans have won their last 10 games in all competitions, including eight in the Bundesliga where they are second on goal difference behind Bayern Munich.

Rugby-Scotland lock Gilchrist suspended for rest of Six Nations after red card

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist's Six Nations campaign is over after he was handed a three-week ban for his red card in last month's France match by an independent Judicial Committee.

Gilchrist was sent off after seven minutes following direct shoulder contact with Anthony Jelonch's face after referee Nika Amashukeli saw a "high degree of danger" in the move.

Soccer-Turkish match trouble leads to seven arrests, pro-Kurdish party protest

Turkish police arrested seven people after violence erupted at a soccer match in the city of Bursa against a team from the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, authorities said, and a pro-Kurdish party said officials should resign over the "open racism" at the game. Video footage showed players of Amedspor being pelted with water bottles and sharp objects such as small knives on the pitch, while fans chanted Turkish nationalist and anti-Kurdish slogans.

Motor racing-Red Bull play down talk of winning every race

Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year. The Briton was not alone in pointing to such a scenario, even if such a sweep would be unprecedented in a championship that started in 1950 with far fewer rounds than the current record 23.

NBA roundup: Red-hot Knicks outlast Celtics in double OT

Immanuel Quickley had 38 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the visiting New York Knicks extended their winning streak to nine games by beating the Boston Celtics 131-129 in double overtime Sunday. Quickley made 15 of 28 field-goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, and played 55 minutes. Julius Randle added 31 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who also received 29 points and 11 rebounds from RJ Barrett.

Cricket-Shakib shines as Bangladesh deny England clean sweep in ODI series

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan delivered with bat and ball as they beat England by 50 runs in the third one-day international to earn a consolation win and deny the tourists a clean sweep in Chattogram on Monday. After top scoring with 75 runs to help Bangladesh post 246, he returned to finish with figures of 4-35 as the 35-year-old became the first Bangladesh player to take 300 ODI wickets.

Soccer-Saudi sponsorship won't align with vision for women's World Cup, says Football Australia chief

Football Australia (FA) and its stakeholders have reached an "overwhelming consensus" that a reported Saudi Arabia sponsorship deal does not align with their vision for the women's World Cup, FA chief executive James Johnson said on Monday. Both FA and New Zealand Football said last month that they had not been consulted by global soccer governing body FIFA after reports that Visit Saudi will join international brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa as major sponsors.

Spring training roundup: Mets win Kodai Senga’s debut start

Japanese ace Kodai Senga struck out two batters, walked two and allowed only a solo home run over two innings in his first start of spring training, and the New York Mets beat the host St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 in Jupiter, Fla. The Mets signed Senga to a five-year deal over the offseason after he had a highly successful career in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Cardinals catcher Tres Barrera was responsible for the only hit and run Senga allowed, a solo shot to left in the second.

NHL roundup: Ivan Barbashev nets pair as Knights edge Canadiens

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his Vegas debut as the Golden Knights withstood a three-goal third period by the Montreal Canadiens to hold on for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. It was the first two-goal game of the season for Barbashev. Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which broke a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Los Angeles and moved into the top spot in the Western Conference with its third straight win.

Tennis-Vekic back to winning ways in Monterrey after injury woes

Donna Vekic nearly quit tennis amid doubts over her fitness after undergoing knee surgery two years ago, but the Croatian has made a remarkable comeback and captured her first title since 2021 by winning in Monterrey on Sunday. Vekic went under the knife after the 2021 Australian Open and had said at the Melbourne Park major in January that she was in a constant fight to regain her old level after being out for months at a time with knee issues.

