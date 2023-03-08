Left Menu

Cricket-WPL will challenge Big Bash as best women's T20 league - Healy

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:14 IST
Cricket-WPL will challenge Big Bash as best women's T20 league - Healy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The newly introduced Women's Premier League (WPL) in India will challenge the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) as the best Twenty20 competition in women's cricket, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy said. A full-fledged WPL kicked off on Saturday, 15 years after the launch of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) for men, and Healy leads UP Warriorz in the five-team tournament.

The WPL is expected to be a game changer for the women's game after several female cricketers experienced the biggest payday of their careers at the auction, where teams had $1.45 million each to spend on acquiring players. Reflecting Australia's dominance in women's cricket, Healy said the WBBL, an eight-team competition in Australia, would need to ensure it is lucrative enough to attract the best players.

"The WBBL has been the envy of women's cricket for eight years now, but there's no denying the WPL will put pressure on our domestic competition," Healy wrote in her column on Cricket Australia's website on Wednesday. "It's not all about money, but players in the WPL are earning more for a three-week competition than they are playing for their country for 12 months of the year.

"For the WBBL to keep pace with the WPL and retain its status as the best domestic competition in the world, we need to make sure it's lucrative and exciting enough for the best players to keep making the trip to Australia." Healy added that Australia needed to start considering franchise cricket as an "entertainment proposition".

"I feel strongly that the WBBL should be about entertainment: our showpiece competition where fans pack out the hill and watch the best players in the world do battle," Healy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023