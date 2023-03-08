Sports News Roundup: Spring training roundup: Tigers have 19 hits, rout Cardinals; World Athletics renews funding for Ukrainian athletes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Tigers have 19 hits, rout Cardinals

Andre Lipcius went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs as the host Detroit Tigers dominated the St. Louis Cardinals 16-3 in a spring training game Tuesday in Lakeland, Fla. Brendon Davis went 2-for-2 with a three-run double and Nick Maton batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run as the Tigers piled up 19 hits. Andrew Knapp added two RBIs.

World Athletics renews funding for Ukrainian athletes

World Athletics will once again help fund Ukrainian athletes' as they prepare for the Aug. 19 to 27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the sport's global governing body said on Tuesday. World Athletics announced it was renewing the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, plus several steps planned towards achieving gender equity as part of its #WeGrowAthletics campaign in celebration of Wednesday's International Women's Day.

Games-Calgary and Edmonton to explore Games bid after Hamilton drops out

Calgary and Edmonton will explore a joint bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Sport Canada said on Tuesday, stepping in for Hamilton, the Canadian city that launched the multi-sport event in 1930, after it failed to secure the necessary financial support. Hamilton had been considered the frontrunner and preferred candidate to stage the centennial Games but was unable to obtain the required government backing by Commonwealth Sport Canada's February deadline.

Soccer-Brilliant Benfica crush Brugge to reach Champions League last eight

Clinical Benfica thrashed shell-shocked Club Brugge 5-1 with two goals from striker Goncalo Ramos to knock the Belgian side out of the Champions League and reach the quarter finals 7-1 on aggregate at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday. Led by a tireless Joao Mario, who netted a late penalty, and the in-form Ramos, Benfica showed exactly why they are seen in Portugal as the country's best side since Jose Mourinho's Porto were crowned European champions 19 years ago.

Rugby-Savea has accepted throat-slitting sanction: Hurricanes coach

All Blacks enforcer Ardie Savea was quick to regret his throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent and has accepted his one-week ban, his Wellington Hurricanes coach said on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes skipper drew his thumb across his throat as he exchanged words with Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens during their Super Rugby match last weekend.

Soccer-New South Korea coach Klinsmann targets Asian Cup title

Newly appointed South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann wasted little time in setting his first target for the team after arriving at Incheon airport on Wednesday, saying he wants to end their Asian Cup drought, which has spanned more than 60 years. Former Germany coach Klinsmann, 58, has signed a contract until the 2026 World Cup and succeeds Paulo Bento, who stepped down in December after South Korea's World Cup round of 16 defeat by Brazil in Qatar.

Soccer-'I'm still here,' says Potter after Chelsea beat Dortmund

Chelsea boss Graham Potter looked like the most relieved man in London as he punched the air and blew kisses into the crowd after his struggling side's 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. Chelsea fans, many of whom had booed Potter loudly when defeat followed defeat in recent weeks, cheered the team off the pitch after a goal by Raheem Sterling and a re-taken penalty by Kai Havertz earned the Blues a 2-0 win on the night.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

Chelsea reached the Champions League quarter-finals as a first-half goal from Raheem Sterling and a controversial penalty by Kai Havertz overturned a first-leg deficit on Tuesday and propelled them to a 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund. Just as they had in Germany three weeks ago when Dortmund won 1-0, 2021 champions Chelsea squandered chance after chance in the first half, with Germany's Havertz hitting the post as well as the side netting.

FIFA, US Soccer must face antitrust lawsuit -US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived an antitrust lawsuit accusing FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation of illegally banning foreign clubs and leagues from staging official matches in the United States. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Relevent Sports LLC, a sports promoter controlled by billionaire Miami Dolphins American football team owner Stephen Ross, plausibly alleged that the October 2018 ban unlawfully restricted competition.

Tennis-Hometown hero Fritz, No.1 Swiatek eye title defences at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz's bid to retain his Indian Wells crown is boosted by a depleted men's field while Iga Swiatek will look to become the first woman to go back-to-back in the desert in three decades when main draw action kicks off on Wednesday. A year ago Fritz overcame a painful ankle injury suffered on the morning of the final to beat Spanish great Rafa Nadal and reach the promised land in "Tennis Paradise".

