Sports News Roundup: Spring training roundup: Tigers have 19 hits, rout Cardinals; Tennis-Hometown hero Fritz, No.1 Swiatek eye title defences at Indian Wells and more

Spring training roundup: Tigers have 19 hits, rout Cardinals

Andre Lipcius went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs as the host Detroit Tigers dominated the St. Louis Cardinals 16-3 in a spring training game Tuesday in Lakeland, Fla. Brendon Davis went 2-for-2 with a three-run double and Nick Maton batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run as the Tigers piled up 19 hits. Andrew Knapp added two RBIs.

Tennis-Hometown hero Fritz, No.1 Swiatek eye title defences at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz's bid to retain his Indian Wells crown is boosted by a depleted men's field while Iga Swiatek will look to become the first woman to go back-to-back in the desert in three decades when main draw action kicks off on Wednesday. A year ago Fritz overcame a painful ankle injury suffered on the morning of the final to beat Spanish great Rafa Nadal and reach the promised land in "Tennis Paradise".

Games-Calgary and Edmonton to explore Games bid after Hamilton drops out

Calgary and Edmonton will explore a joint bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Sport Canada said on Tuesday, stepping in for Hamilton, the Canadian city that launched the multi-sport event in 1930, after it failed to secure the necessary financial support. Hamilton had been considered the frontrunner and preferred candidate to stage the centennial Games but was unable to obtain the required government backing by Commonwealth Sport Canada's February deadline.

NBA roundup: Thunder lean on young duo to best Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and Josh Giddey had a career-high 17 assists in a triple-double to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 137-128 win over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The duo helped the Thunder overcome a 40-point game from the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who was 10 of 16 on 3-pointers. Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games since losing five straight after the All-Star break. The Warriors had won eight consecutive games over the Thunder, including both prior meetings this season.

NHL roundup: Penguins erase 4-goal deficit, drop Jackets in OT

Sidney Crosby's third point Tuesday was a power-play goal on a blast from the right circle at 2:45 of overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored five unanswered goals to top the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4. Jason Zucker scored twice, Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored, Evgeni Malkin had three assists and Rickard Rakell contributed two assists for the Penguins, who have won five of six. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled for Casey DeSmith, who stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Conference tournament finals: NKU, Charleston, ORU earn NCAA bids

Marques Warrick scored 18 points and Sam Vinson added 16 as Northern Kentucky edged Cleveland State 63-61 to win the Horizon League championship game on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Norse (22-12) are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in seven years. They also won the Horizon title in 2020, but the NCAA tourney was canceled that year due to the pandemic.

Soccer-Brilliant Benfica crush Brugge to reach Champions League last eight

Clinical Benfica thrashed shell-shocked Club Brugge 5-1 with two goals from striker Goncalo Ramos to knock the Belgian side out of the Champions League and reach the quarter finals 7-1 on aggregate at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday. Led by a tireless Joao Mario, who netted a late penalty, and the in-form Ramos, Benfica showed exactly why they are seen in Portugal as the country's best side since Jose Mourinho's Porto were crowned European champions 19 years ago.

World Athletics renews funding for Ukrainian athletes

World Athletics will once again help fund Ukrainian athletes' as they prepare for the Aug. 19 to 27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the sport's global governing body said on Tuesday. World Athletics announced it was renewing the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, plus several steps planned towards achieving gender equity as part of its #WeGrowAthletics campaign in celebration of Wednesday's International Women's Day.

FIFA, US Soccer must face antitrust lawsuit -US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived an antitrust lawsuit accusing FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation of illegally banning foreign clubs and leagues from staging official matches in the United States. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Relevent Sports LLC, a sports promoter controlled by billionaire Miami Dolphins American football team owner Stephen Ross, plausibly alleged that the October 2018 ban unlawfully restricted competition.

Tennis-Florida's DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic enter US for Miami Open

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete at this month's Miami Open despite the world number one being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the U.S. government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday, and the March 19-April 2 Miami Open.

