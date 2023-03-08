Left Menu

South Africa wins toss and bats in 2nd Test vs West Indies

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:15 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against West Indies in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Proteas lead the two-match series 1-0 and made four changes to their lineup following their win inside three days in the opening test.

Two of those changes relate to the pitch at the Wanderers, which is expected to be helpful for the spinners as the game progresses.

With that in mind, South Africa selected two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. Maharaj returns to the team after being surprisingly left out for the first test and Harmer, allrounder Wiaan Mulder and batsman Ryan Rickelton were also brought in.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a groin injury, Marco Jansen was rested, and Senuran Muthusamy and Keegan Petersen were left out.

West Indies made one change as it seeks to take a share of the series at the Wanderers.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie, who played a leading role in the West Indies' recent series win in Zimbabwe, is back in the team after missing the first test because of a lower back injury.

He replaced veteran fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

Lineups: South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie. 

