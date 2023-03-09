Left Menu

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:26 IST
WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians
Meg Lanning (Photo: WPL/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League 2023 match here at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have continued their superb run in the WPL so far as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz. While the Mumbai Indians beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

"We will bat first. I think it'll play similarly for the whole day - one change for us, Minu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It's been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard," at the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said. "We don't really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We've done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She's a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone. The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started," at the time of toss, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris. Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023