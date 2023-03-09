Sports News Roundup: Kevin Durant sits, Devin Booker carries Suns; Wild defeat Jets, point streak hits 11 games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-UEFA home-grown rules partially breach EU rules, EU court adviser says

UEFA's home-grown rules setting a quota of locally trained players at clubs are partially incompatible with EU rules and may benefit bigger clubs eyeing young players at smaller rivals, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday. The case centres on a dispute between European soccer's governing body and a Belgian club together with a player over UEFA's home-grown player rules dating back to the 2008/2009 season which set a quota of locally trained players at clubs but without any discrimination on nationality.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant sits, Devin Booker carries Suns

Devin Booker scored 44 points on 17-of-23 shooting to help the Phoenix Suns roll to a 132-101 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Kevin Durant was scheduled to make his home debut for Phoenix but slipped and injured his left ankle in pregame warmups. Booker made up for Durant's absence, sinking six 3-pointers while scoring 35 or more points for the fourth consecutive game.

Soccer-French federation sack women's national coach Diacre

France women's national soccer team coach Corinne Diacre has been sacked on the recommendation of the Executive Committee, the French soccer federation (FFF) said on Thursday. Former France captain Wendie Renard said last month she would not play at this year's World Cup and French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported that Renard said she would not represent the national side as long as Diacre is in charge.

Soccer-Saudi excitement builds as third Messi visit announced

Saudi excitement at the possibility of soccer superstar Lionel Messi joining the nation's Pro League swelled on Thursday after it was announced he would visit the kingdom for a third time in less than a year later this month. The Argentine, who completed a glittering career resume last year by lifting the World Cup in Qatar, will visit for a holiday, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said.

NHL roundup: Wild defeat Jets, point streak hits 11 games

The Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to 11 games as they defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday. Minnesota got multi-point efforts from Marcus Foligno, who had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton, who each registered a pair of helpers.

Motor racing-Vowles warns of long road ahead for improving Williams

Williams were the second most improved team in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener but new boss James Vowles has warned it will take years for the former champions to return to the midfield, let alone challenging the top three. Alex Albon finished 10th for the final point at Sakhir last Sunday, although Williams' performance gain was largely hidden by Aston Martin's much bigger step in getting Fernando Alonso onto the podium.

French court upholds corruption sentence for Papa Massata Diack

Paris appeal court on Thursday upheld a corruption conviction for Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack, the late former head of the world athletics' governing body. Papa Massata, who has denied all wrongdoing, is currently in Senegal, where he fled seven years ago when the French investigation first began. His lawyer said he was unable to attend the trial because he was under legal supervision and could not leave the country.

Rugby-Allan to play at fullback for Italy against Wales

Tommaso Allan will play at fullback for Italy in their Six Nations clash with Wales in Rome on Saturday, taking over from the injured Ange Capuozzo, whose loss for the remainder of the competition is a bitter blow for coach Kieran Crowley. It is the only change from the side that won praise in their 34-20 loss to Ireland last time out, and the first time regular flyhalf Allan starts at fullback for the Italians.

Soccer-Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet

Swiss federal prosecutors have closed an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino over his use of a private jet in 2017, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday. In a statement welcoming the decision, FIFA said the investigation "related to a private jet being chartered to fly from Suriname to Switzerland in 2017".

Olympics-Retired Canadian Olympians call for Russian, Belarusian exclusion at Paris 2024

A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians have urged the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) to reverse its support for Russian and Belarusian participation at next year's Paris Games, unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) set out a path in January for those athletes, who were banned from many international competitions after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine last year, to compete without their flags and anthems.

