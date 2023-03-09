J-K youth have embarked on new journey of peace, prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have embarked on a new journey of peace and prosperity, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday, and assured that the administration will provide modern sports facilities and world class coaching to help them achieve their goals. Sinha was speaking at the concluding day of the LG's Rolling Trophy – an initiative of the Mission Youth -- that aims to strengthen the roots of sports culture in the Union Territory. ''The divisive forces and their sympathizers misguided our youth and gave stones in their hands. Today, with hockey sticks, cricket bats, tennis and badminton rackets in their hands and dreams in the heart, they have embarked on a new journey of peace and prosperity,'' Sinha said.

He said the youth should think big and act towards more ambitious goals in life. ''The administration is with them at every step,'' he said.

The Lt Governor said more than 42,000 players competed with the spirit of peace, friendship, equality, and respect. ''The players with their skill and endurance on the playing field have inspired the young generation, renewed the essential spirit of sports and made this tournament truly memorable,'' he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the government's commitment to provide modern facilities and world class coaching to the sportspersons.

''Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have created new infrastructures for the players in far-flung areas. It is being ensured that the youth living in villages get modern facilities and mentoring,'' he said. He observed that the key to vibrant sports culture lies in the effective combination of talent hunt, mentoring and suitable platform. ''Not only we want to feed our sports culture with a steady stream of young talents, but we also want to inculcate sporting excellence and skill in our youth,'' Sinha added.

He said his administration is resolute to extend all possible support, facilities and resources to the sportspersons to safeguard their future and make their dreams come true.

''This year, 104 projects under J-K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Limited and 117 projects under CAPEX have been completed across Jammu and Kashmir. A record number of more than 60 lakh children and youth participated in sports activities in the last one year,'' he said. In many disciplines like gymnastics, judo, football, cricket, the administration has set up academies to identify and nurture the talents, the Lt Governor said.

He said the mission youth with its various schemes is providing the local youth a life of hope, purpose and opportunity. ''Sports, self employment and other youth oriented programmes being run by the administration have transformed the lives of youth of J-K. As many as 17 schemes of mission youth have empowered the young generation to realize their true potential,'' he said.

The Lt Governor later inaugurated the Main Gate at MA Stadium and laid the foundation stone for an artificial rock climbing wall at the premises.

Sinha interacted with the players and handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winning, and other top performing teams and the players who excelled in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)