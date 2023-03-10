Left Menu

Soccer-Correa and Skriniar yet to recover from their injuries, says Inzaghi

Unfortunately, Skriniar is still out, but I'm hopeful he can join us for training on Saturday," Inzaghi said. "We're learning to cope without Skriniar as best we can." Inter will play against a 17th-placed Spezia, who are hovering three points above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 00:44 IST
Soccer-Correa and Skriniar yet to recover from their injuries, says Inzaghi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Striker Joaquin Correa and centre back Milan Skriniar will not feature in Inter Milan's Serie A match against Spezia on Friday as they have yet to regain full fitness, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Thursday. Correa has not played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, while Skriniar has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

"Correa has returned (for training with) the group but won't be available for Spezia. Unfortunately, Skriniar is still out, but I'm hopeful he can join us for training on Saturday," Inzaghi said. "We're learning to cope without Skriniar as best we can."

Inter will play against a 17th-placed Spezia, who are hovering three points above the relegation zone. Inter are second, 15 points behind leaders Napoli. "I'm expecting a tough game against a team who are fighting for a clear objective (to avoid relegation) and who have recently changed head coach," Inzaghi said.

"They're on the back of two good draws so we'll have to play the game as best we can, making sure we do the basics right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023