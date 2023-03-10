Left Menu

Cricket-Cummins' mother passes away, Australia to wear black armbands

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 09:16 IST
Australia players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for skipper Pat Cummins's deceased mother on day two of the ongoing fourth and final test against India, the touring side said on Friday. Regular captain Cummins flew home after the second test in Delhi to be with his mother, Maria, who had been in palliative care.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a tweet. "On behalf of Australian cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends."

Since Cummins left for home, Steve Smith stepped up as stand-in captain and guided the side to a nine-wicket victory in Indore after back-to-back defeats in Nagpur and Delhi. He is also in charge in Ahmedabad where Australia resume day two on a strong 255-4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

