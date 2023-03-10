Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin leads giant slalom with World Cup record in sight

She broke compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82 World Cup wins in January. "I felt very good with this run and the surface is amazing so it just feels really good to ski on the track right now," Shiffrin told Eurosport television.

Reuters | Are | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:38 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin leads giant slalom with World Cup record in sight
Mikaela Shiffrin
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was heading for a record-equalling 86th World Cup victory after leading the first leg of a women's giant slalom in Are by more than half a second on Friday. Shiffrin, who started seventh, was 0.58 of a second faster than 15th starting Canadian Valerie Grenier down the Swedish resort's Stortloppsbacken slope.

Austria's Franziska Gritsch, 16th out of the start hut on a sunny morning, was in third place and 0.93 behind Shiffrin according to provisional results. Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who raced in the 1970s and 1980s, holds the all-time record of 86 wins -- all in slalom or giant slalom.

Shiffrin, who will be 28 on Monday, took her 85th win on Jan. 28 in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn and clinched her fifth overall women's World Cup globe in Kvitfjell, Norway, this month. She broke compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82 World Cup wins in January.

"I felt very good with this run and the surface is amazing so it just feels really good to ski on the track right now," Shiffrin told Eurosport television. The world champion expected quite a different course to be set for the second run.

"They can really set the gates wherever they want and its really good to ski, so its going to require a lot of pushing," she added. "I think all of the other women now see how hard you can go, how aggressive you can ski, so everybody's going to be taking it up a notch... everybody wants to win so it's certainly not over yet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023