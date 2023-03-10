Alpine skiing-Shiffrin equals Stenmark's World Cup record with 86th win

Mikaela Shiffrin won a women's giant slalom in Are on Friday to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 Alpine World Cup victories.

The U.S. skier can take the all-time record, set by Stenmark in a career spanning the 1970s and 1980s, on Saturday if she wins a slalom in the same Swedish resort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)