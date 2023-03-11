Rugby-Webb inspires Wales to 29-17 Six Nations win in Italy

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb produced a superb individual display in his first start for six years to inspire Wales to a 29-17 bonus-point victory over error-strewn Italy in Saturday's Six Nations fixture in Rome. The win eases the pressure on coach Warren Gatland as Wales seek to avoid their first Six Nations wooden spoon for 20 years.

But for Italy it is a 25th successive home loss in the competition having come into the game with much hope of victory. Webb set up tries for wing Rio Dyer and number eight Taulupe Faletau, while there was also a solo effort from fullback Liam Williams and a penalty try as Wales move above Italy in the table.

The home side tried to attack with ball in hand at every opportunity and from all positions on the field, but 10 handling errors cost them points. Their two tries came from flanker Sebastian Negri and centre Juan Ignacio Brex.

