Left Menu

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk set to announce retirement from international cricket

Her decision to retire comes a month and a half after her controversial exclusion from the T20 WC side, due to her failure to pass the fitness test by 18 seconds. Luus led the side in her absence and took them to the final, where they lost to Australia

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:06 IST
Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk set to announce retirement from international cricket
Dane van Niekerk. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South African captain and all-rounder Dane van Niekerk is likely to announce her retirement from international cricket, reported ESPNCricinfo on Saturday. The all-rounder is currently in India, playing in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closures," van Niekerk posted on her Instagram account on Saturday as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, without directly announcing her retirement. "There is no point in trying to fix what's already broken," added van Niekerk.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), set to announce national women's contracts later this month, is unaware of the situation. van Niekerk was contracted last year, though an ankle injury in January kept her away from the national side. There is no clarity if she will be offered a contract this year. CSA has confirmed Sune Luus as the side's permanent skipper after a runners-up finish in ICC Women's T20 World Cup at home this year. Her decision to retire comes a month and a half after her controversial exclusion from the T20 WC side, due to her failure to pass the fitness test by 18 seconds. Luus led the side in her absence and took them to the final, where they lost to Australia.

She last played international cricket in September 2021, following which she was sidelined with a broken ankle. She was due to return during the T20I series at home against West Indies and India this year, but her comeback was delayed after she failed to meet the fitness requirements set by head coach Hilton Moreeng. Van Niekerk has represented South Africa in 107 ODIs, scoring 2175 runs at an average of 36.25 with one ton and nine fifties and taking 138 wickets. In T20Is, she scored 1877 runs at a strike rate of 94.94 with 10 fifties and scalped 65 wickets at an economy rate of 5.45 in 86 games. She also played a Test, against India in Mysore in November 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023