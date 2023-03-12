Left Menu

Soccer-Ecuador appoint former Qatar coach Sanchez as manager

Ecuador have appointed former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez as their new manager on a four-year contract, the country's national football association (FEF) said on Saturday. The Spaniard, who succeeds Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, would lead the team until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the FEF added. Sanchez, 47, left Qatar after his contract ended in December following a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:43 IST
Soccer-Ecuador appoint former Qatar coach Sanchez as manager
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ecuador have appointed former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez as their new manager on a four-year contract, the country's national football association (FEF) said on Saturday. The Spaniard, who succeeds Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, would lead the team until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the FEF added.

Sanchez, 47, left Qatar after his contract ended in December following a disappointing World Cup campaign. Hosts Qatar exited the tournament in the group stages with three consecutive defeats.

They lost their opening match against Ecuador and managed only a single goal in their three games, becoming the first host nation since South Africa in 2010 to fail to advance to the second round at the World Cup. Sanchez, who started his coaching career at Barcelona Academy, led Qatar to the Asian Cup title in 2019.

Ecuador were also eliminated in the World Cup group stages after a 2-1 defeat by Senegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023