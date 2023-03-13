Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: KVARATSKHELIA SCORES GOAL WORTHY OF MARADONA

Serie A front-runners Napoli may have a leader up front in Victor Osimhen, who has scored 19 times so far this season, but winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also pitching in with goals. The 22-year-old Georgia international found the back of the net for the 11th time against Atalanta on Saturday and amazed many with his wonder goal, including coach Luciano Spalletti.

"I congratulate him for the quality of the game he played," Spalletti said after Napoli won 2-0. "He constantly created danger, (and) scored a goal worthy of Maradona. "That quality of wrapping the ball in tight, to take it and kick it into the goal with that speed of execution... When he looks you in the eye and comes at you he becomes devastating, (and can pose a) discomfort to the strongest in the world."

Kvaratskhelia, who was perfectly set up by Osimhen, slalomed inside the box before giving Napoli the lead with a powerful strike into the roof of the net on the hour mark. VINICIUS JR KEEPS CARRYING REAL MADRID ON HIS BACK

Vinicius Jr once again rescued Real Madrid in another lackadaisical match for the Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring the equaliser that ignited the LaLiga champions' 3-1 win at home against lowly Espanyol. Ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they face Liverpool and Barcelona, the Brazilian netted Real's first with a brilliant strike from just outside the box and a few minutes later set-up the play that ended up with Eder Militao scoring the second.

Saturday's goal was the Brazilian's 19th in all competitions, moving him above Karim Benzema as the club's leading scorer this season. With the win, second-placed Real moved up to 56 points - nine behind leaders Barcelona.

They will travel to Barcelona on Sunday for a match they must win to keep alive their slim hopes of winning the LaLiga title for the second consecutive season. SCHALKE SURVIVAL

Schalke 04's 2-2 draw against Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund felt more like a huge win for the struggling Royal Blues. Their seventh straight league game without a loss has been a huge boost in confidence as they battle to avoid relegation straight after their promotion.

"Before the Cologne game (on Jan. 29) the atmosphere was obviously negative but we have since managed with our fans to stop conceding goals," Schalke coach Thomas Reis said. "It did not work completely against Dortmund. But our keeper stopped some so we are still in the running."

Schalke are second-bottom, level on 20 points with VfB Stuttgart, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, and one point behind Hertha Berlin in 15th. BRUGGE BACK TO WINNING WAYS

Belgian side Club Brugge won their first game since firing their English coach Scott Parker last week with a 2-0 home success against Standard Liege on Sunday. Parker was sacked in the wake of a 5-1 mauling at the hands of Benfica in their Champions League lat 16, second leg tie on Tuesday, having won only two of his 12 games in charge.

But Brugge claimed a confidence-boosting victory against an old rival in Liege as second-half goals from Ferran Jutgla and Bjorn Meijer earned them the three points. Parker's assistant Rik De Mil led the team on Sunday with a full-time successor yet to be named. The team are fourth in the Belgian top-flight.

