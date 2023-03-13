Left Menu

Premier League: Casemiro set to miss four games after receiving straight red against Southampton

Casemiro will miss the next four games of Manchester United after receiving a straight red card against Southampton on Sunday. Their next four games in the Premier League will be against Fulham, Newcastle, Brentford and Everton. Erik Ten Hag was quite vocal about the decision. In the post-match conference, he said Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee."

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:41 IST
Premier League: Casemiro set to miss four games after receiving straight red against Southampton
Casemiro in action against Southampton (Photo: Twitter/Manchester United). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United recieved a huge blow on Sunday against Southampton. The result ended in a goalless draw. However, they ended up- losing more than just two points as midfielder Casemiro was shown a red card in the 34th minute of the game. After receiving his second red card of the season, Casemiro will be out for four games. With Casemiro out of the action, Manchester United's quadruple dream is slowly slipping out from their palms, just like sand slips out between the spaces of our hands. After the red card incident, United desperately clung on to their remaining 10 players to pull out a victory. Signs of shock and realization were clearly visible in the entire Old Trafford Stadium.

Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag's look of disbelief said it all in the end. In the post-match conference, Ten Hag openly was quite vocal about the decision. He said, "Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee," Erik Ten Hag said. "Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair," Ten Hag continued.

For the past few years, referees have been a bit more conscious about the way a player challenges the opposition to reclaim the ball. When players won the ball with a side tackle and ended up hurting the other player it was not often deemed as a foul. But now follow through has become a major factor in influencing the decision of the referee. Casemiro became the victim of follow-through. He won the ball but his challenge caught Alcaraz on his shins. Even though there was no malicious intent hiding behind the challenge, he still had to leave the pitch. Casemiro was the missing piece of Man Utd's incomplete squad. But, now without him, Fred and Scott McTominay will need to step up step up to the task. Their next four games in the Premier League will be against Fulham, Newcastle, Brentford and Everton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023