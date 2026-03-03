Crocodile Surprise: Unexpected Reptilian Visitor in Newcastle

Residents of Newcastle, Australia, were taken aback by the appearance of a crocodile in a local creek, a significant distance from its typical tropical habitat. The family of Lionel Saunders, 12, reported the sighting after capturing it on video.

Initially skeptical, authorities eventually confirmed the unusual presence of the juvenile freshwater crocodile, Crocodylus johnstoni, in Ironbark Creek. The reptile was safely captured by the Australian Reptile Park's team, led by Billy Collett, who said the animal would not have survived the colder climate.

The crocodile is believed to have been an abandoned pet, now awaiting permanent relocation in a controlled environment, as crocodiles are protected under Australian law. This unusual event highlights the unexpected challenges posed by exotic pets.