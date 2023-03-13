Left Menu

Rugby-England centre Lawrence out of Ireland clash with injury

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of their final Six Nations match against Ireland due to a hamstring injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:25 IST
England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of their final Six Nations match against Ireland due to a hamstring injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday. Lawrence, who had started each of England's last three games, sustained the injury during their 53-10 drubbing by France this weekend, which was England's third heaviest ever defeat and their biggest at home.

Head coach Steve Borthwick named a 36-man squad to face Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, recalling George Ford after the flyhalf was left out of the France squad in favour of Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith. Leicester centre Guy Porter has been drafted in as cover for Lawrence, while Sale lock Jonny Hill returns to the national set-up to contest for a second-row slot.

Harlequins prop Will Collier, who played for England in last year's Barbarians game, also earned a call-up. England are fourth in the Six Nations standings after two wins and two defeats, while Ireland are top and extended their 100% record with a win over Scotland on Sunday.

England squad Forwards

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps) Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 99 caps)

Will Collier (Harlequins, 2 caps) Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 4 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 13 caps) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps) Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 76 caps) Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 66 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 18 caps) David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 78 caps) Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 9 caps) Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish, 6 caps) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 105 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, 2 caps) Max Malins (Saracens, 18 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped) Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 55 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps) Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps) Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)

