Left Menu

Not in a space where I'll go out and prove someone wrong: Kohli

I also need to justify why I am there on the field, Kohli, who now has 75 international centuries, said.I think in Test cricket I wasnt able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for awhile now.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:57 IST
Not in a space where I'll go out and prove someone wrong: Kohli
Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian star batter Virat Kohli, who ended his century drought in Tests with a patient 186 against Australia here, on Monday said he's not in a ''space where I will go out and prove someone wrong''.

Kohli endured a painful wait of more than three years to notch his Test century number 28, the knock helping India finish with 571 in reply to Australia's 480 in the drawn fourth and final game.

''The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me,'' Kohli told the official broadcasters after being adjudged Player of the Match.

''I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field,'' Kohli, who now has 75 international centuries, said.

''I think in Test cricket I wasn't able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for awhile now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur.'' Kohli admitted he was not in his own in the Test format so he had to apply himself harder. Kohli faced 364 balls in his knock of 186 and scored only 60 runs in boundaries.

It was a deliberate ploy as India had a batter short in their XI after Shreyas Iyer pulled out because of a back injury.

''We lost Shreyas to injury and were a batter short. So, we decided to play time. We focused on batting long.

''We focussed more on batting as long as possible for the team. I did that for periods but not to the capability that I have done in the past.

''From that perspective I was disappointed but there was belief there that I was playing well and if I got an opportunity on a decent wicket then I can make a big one,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023