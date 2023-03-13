Left Menu

Soccer-Conflicted defender sings with "rival" fans

Supporters of Egypt's ENPPI soccer club could be forgiven for questioning the allegiance of their new loan-signing Ahmed Eid, after the full-back was spotted singing and chanting with fans of his parent club Zamalek during a match between the two Egyptian Premier League teams on Sunday. I heard the cheers of the Zamalek fans -- I sang it unintentionally", Eid told Egyptian (OnTime Sports) TV channel.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:16 IST
Supporters of Egypt's ENPPI soccer club could be forgiven for questioning the allegiance of their new loan-signing Ahmed Eid, after the full-back was spotted singing and chanting with fans of his parent club Zamalek during a match between the two Egyptian Premier League teams on Sunday. Television cameras captured the 22-year-old chanting with Zamalak fans as he warmed up before coming on as a substitute in the clash, and later said his performance had been an unintentional force of habit.

"Since I was a kid I've been going to the club... I heard the cheers of the Zamalek fans -- I sang it unintentionally", Eid told Egyptian (OnTime Sports) TV channel. "I sang because I love the Zamalek fans," he added.

"But on the field, I play for the team that I represent -- because if I perform well, I will return to my home (club) again!" State-owned oil company club ENPPI ran out surprise 2-0 winners away from home, and now sit 13th in the 18-team league.

Zamalak, who drew a blank despite enjoying more than 70 percent possession and having had 16 shots, now lie fifth, 11 points behind arch-rivals leaders Al-Ahly, who have two matches in hand.

