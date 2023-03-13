Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland lose key duo for final Six Nations fixture v Italy

Scotland will be without two of their most potent attacking threats for their final Six Nations fixture against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday after fullback Stuart Hogg and flyhalf Finn Russell were both ruled out with injury.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 23:29 IST
Rugby-Scotland lose key duo for final Six Nations fixture v Italy

Scotland will be without two of their most potent attacking threats for their final Six Nations fixture against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday after fullback Stuart Hogg and flyhalf Finn Russell were both ruled out with injury. Hogg, who won a 100th cap in the 22-7 home loss to Ireland on Sunday, has an ankle injury, while Russell tweaked a ligament in his knee. Both will return to their respective clubs to continue their rehabilitation.

Lock Richie Gray was forced off early in the weekend clash after starting alongside brother Jonny but will remain with the squad this week and could yet be declared fit. Flyhalf Charlie Savala has been called into the squad, while loose-forward Josh Bayliss returns after playing for Bath this past weekend.

Scotland will be aiming for a third victory in this year's Six Nations, while Italy have impressed but lost all four games in the championship so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP
Blog

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023