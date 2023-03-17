Sports News Roundup: Kings clinch first winning season since 2006; Panthers pound Canadiens 9-5 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Belgium coach Tedesco wields the axe for Euro qualifiers

Veterans Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel were both dropped by Belgium’s new coach Domenico Tedesco as he named a 24-man squad on Friday for the European Championship qualifier against Sweden and friendly against Germany later this month. The 35-year-old Mertens and 33-year-old Witsel have 239 caps between them and were integral parts of Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, which fell short of both World Cup and European Championship success over the last decade.

Tennis-Raducanu out of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad

Emma Raducanu will not be part of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad to face France in the qualifiers with captain Anne Keothavong saying on Friday that the British number one was "unavailable". Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu, now ranked 77th in the world, reached the last 16 at Indian Wells this week where she lost to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Soccer-Man Utd face Sevilla, Juve meet Sporting in Europa League quarter

Manchester United will face record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals while Juventus take on Sporting after the draw was held in Nyon on Friday. United, who beat Real Betis in both legs of their last 16 tie, will travel to Spain once again after Sevilla -- who last won the competition in 2020 -- qualified despite losing the second leg to Fenerbahce.

Soccer - Ghana mourns player Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake

Ghanaians gathered outside the country's parliament building in Accra on Friday for the state funeral of national soccer team winger Christian Atsu, who died during the earthquake in southern Turkey last month. Atsu had gone missing after the Feb. 6 earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay. His body was later found under the rubble and flown back to Ghana.

NCAA Tournament roundup: Princeton, Furman pull off upsets

Ryan Langborg banked in a driving layup with two minutes to go Thursday to give Princeton its first lead, and second-seeded Arizona missed its final seven shots as the 15th-seeded Tigers scored a shocking 59-55 victory in a South region first-round game in Sacramento, Calif. Princeton (22-8) finished on a 9-0 run while overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit, posting an upset reminiscent of its 1996 first-round victory over defending champion UCLA. Pac-12 tournament champion Arizona (28-7) bowed out after scoring only four points in the final 8:05 to finish with its season-low point total.

NHL roundup: Panthers pound Canadiens 9-5

Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad scored two goals each as the Florida Panthers hammered the Montreal Canadiens 9-5 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers' other goals came from Matthew Tkachuk, Colin White, Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart. Tkachuk finished with four points, Josh Mahura and Aleksander Barkov each had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the win.

Soccer-Rashford form key to United's form and joy, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he always believed Marcus Rashford would find his scoring boots after the England forward took his tally to 30 goals for club and country this season. Rashford's winner in Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg victory over Real Betis was his 27th for United this season while the 25-year-old also scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer-Bayern relish Man City clash as they bid for seventh European Cup

Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City next month is a massive challenge for the Bavarians but as contenders they need to eliminate big clubs en route to the title, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday. Bayern, aimg to become European champions for the seventh time, will face a City side whose Spanish coach Pep Guardiola sat on the Bundesliga club's bench from 2013-16 following the draw made in Nyon, Switzerland earlier in the day.

Soccer-Chelsea's Kante set to return, Mount out injured says Potter

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Frenchman N'Golo Kante who injured his hamstring in August but fellow midfielder Mason Mount is sidelined, manager Graham Potter said on Friday. Kante, 31, played only two games this season before his injury and returned to full training at the start of the month, but Potter said they would have to tread carefully when bringing him back into the lineup.

NBA roundup: Kings clinch first winning season since 2006

Domantas Sabonis totaled 24 points and 21 rebounds for his league-leading 56th double-double as the Sacramento Kings clinched their first winning season since 2005-06 with a 101-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Kings won for the 10th time in 12 games to secure their first winning mark since going 44-38 in the season that also marks their last playoff appearance. Sacramento also improved to 12-4 in its past 16 road games and secured its 21st road win, the franchise's most since 2003-04.

