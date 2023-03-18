Diksha finishes 53rd after disappointing final round

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar had a disappointing outing at the Aramco Team Series Singapore, finishing tied 53rd here on Saturday.

The lone Indian in the field, Diksha had two birdies but also had three bogeys and two double bogeys in a round of 5 over 77.

She finished tied 53rd, a sharp drop from her overnight tied 29th.

Earlier her team had finished 19th in the team contest.

Pauline Roussin fired a sensational round of 64 (-8) to seal a four-shot victory. The 22-year-old had a flawless final day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club where she rolled in eight birdies on the final day.

It took until the seventh hole for the Frenchwoman to make her first birdie, but she then rolled in four consecutively on holes nine through to 13.

Roussin got on another roll making three birdies on the trot on holes 14, 15 and 16 to reach a total of 15-under-par and win the Individual crown in Singapore.

It was a second LET title for Roussin, who won the 2021 Didriksons Skatfo Open just weeks after turning professional. And the now two-time LET winner believes she has learned so much in the 18 months since her last victory.

''My mom was on the bag for the first time; this week it was my boyfriend. I think it tells a lot about the mindset that I want to keep on the course. It's that having fun part and being me, and doing things in a good mood, not letting the game affect that.'' American Danielle Kang finished in second place after a final round of 68 (-4) which included an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys.

World number one Lydia Ko ended the week in third place on 10-under-par after a 66 (-6) on the third day.

Swedish pair Elin Arvidsson and Linn Grant finished the week in fourth place on seven-under-par alongside Czechia's Klara Davidson Spilkova.

