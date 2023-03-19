WPL: Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana "short of words" after eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Following her side's eight-wicket loss to Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana remarked that "she is short of words" and her team was not up to the mark with their bowling. An explosive half-century by Sophie Devine and her 125-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinch an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

"Short of words now. But this is what happens in the game of cricket. We had a good total but could not do it with the ball. I think we were not up to the mark with the bowling, and that cost us. (On Harleen's being sent down the order) We sent Sabbhineni Meghana because she is an explosive batter, we thought she can score quick runs. I think we need to come out of this game, but we will come back stronger," said Rana in a post-match presentation. After electing to bat first, GG put on a total of 188/4 on the board. Opener Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant 68 off 42 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. She had a 52-run stand for the third wicket with all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who also scored 45 off 26 balls, consisting of six fours and a six.

Shreyanka Patil (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Sophie Devine and Preeti Bose took a wicket each. Chasing 189, RCB was off to a brilliant start. Openers Smriti Mandhana (37) and Devine put on an opening stand of 125 runs in just 56 balls.

Devine smashed 99 in just 36 balls. Her knock was decorated with nine fours and eight sixes. Following the dismissal of openers, Ellyse Perry (19*) and Heather Knight (22*) took their team to a win. The explosive run-chase has helped RCB climb the fourth spot in the points table, with two wins and five losses in seven matches. They have a total of four points. GG has similar figures in the points table but RCB has a better run rate.

Devine was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her knock. Her match-winning contribution elevated her to the top of the run-getters list. In seven matches, she has scored 266 runs at an average of 38.00. She has scored two half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 99. Her strike rate in WPL 2023 is 175.00. Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 188/4 (Laura Wolvaardt 63, Ashleigh Gardner 41, Shreyanka Patil 2/17) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189/2 in 15.3 overs (Sophie Devine 99, Smriti Mandhana 37, Sneh Rana 1/25). (ANI)

