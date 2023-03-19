Left Menu

Jehan Daruvala roars to Saudi Arabia podium

I tried to win the race and, in the end, it didnt pay off. Jehan made a lightning start off the line but was boxed in by the Campos cars of Ralph Boschung and compatriot Kush Maini.A second-lap safety car that bunched the field up gave him a shot at passing Maini and Jehan duly seized the opportunity to muscle his way past his fellow Indian and set off in pursuit of Red Bull-backed racer Jak Crawford.

PTI | Jeddah | Updated: 19-03-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 12:40 IST
Jehan Daruvala roars to Saudi Arabia podium
Jehan Daruvala Image Credit: Wikipedia

India's Jehan Daruvala raced to his 16th Formula 2 podium with a hard-fought third-place finish in Sprint race of the championship's Saudi Arabian round here.

The 24-year-old MP Motorsport driver started fifth and was hustling eventual winner Ayumu Iwasa for the win but dropped to third just three laps from the end after making a daring bid for the lead that very nearly earned him his first win of the season. Still, he crossed the line just over a second behind Iwasa and less than half a second behind runner-up Victor Martins to score his second successive podium around the barrier-lined, high-speed sweeps of the Red Sea track.

''To be honest, there are a bunch of mixed emotions,'' said Jehan after the race on Saturday.

''I would definitely say I was disappointed I didn't win because the car was very good and I had a lot of pace today…but also not disappointed because I took a lot of risks.

''I have no regrets. I tried to win the race and, in the end, it didn't pay off.'' Jehan made a lightning start off the line but was boxed in by the Campos cars of Ralph Boschung and compatriot Kush Maini.

A second-lap safety car that bunched the field up gave him a shot at passing Maini and Jehan duly seized the opportunity to muscle his way past his fellow Indian and set off in pursuit of Red Bull-backed racer Jak Crawford. Jehan despatched Crawford on Lap 7 just seconds before a collision between Theo Pourchaire and Oliver Bearman triggered a second safety car period.

Jehan was hot on second-placed Boschung’s heels as the race got underway. The Swiss racer was powerless to resist the MP Motorsport racer’s charge as he swept around the outside of Turn 1 to take second.

He then battled Iwasa, while also keeping the rapid Martins at bay, before ultimately having to concede after his turn 1 gamble for a fifth F2 win failed to pay off.

The podium was Jehan’s first of the season. Set to move up one spot on the grid to fourth after a penalty for Theo Pourchaire, he has a good chance of completing a podium sweep.

Jehan, however, is eyeing victory.

''All in all, I'm happy,'' he said.

''I think I can even fight for the win tomorrow in the Feature Race.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023