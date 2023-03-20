Left Menu

Motor racing-Perez wins Saudi GP as Verstappen goes from 15th to second

Verstappen snatched the fastest lap around Jeddah's floodlit Corniche circuit right at the end to retain the Formula One championship lead by a single point. The result in Jeddah was Red Bull's second one-two in as many races this season but a reverse of the March 5 opener in Bahrain won by Verstappen.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 00:03 IST
Mexican Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday as double world champion team mate Max Verstappen raced to second from 15th place. Verstappen snatched the fastest lap around Jeddah's floodlit Corniche circuit right at the end to retain the Formula One championship lead by a single point.

The result in Jeddah was Red Bull's second one-two in as many races this season but a reverse of the March 5 opener in Bahrain won by Verstappen. Spaniard Fernando Alonso was again third for Aston Martin, the 41-year-old taking a 100th career podium after also leading the first three laps.

