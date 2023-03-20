Parimatch Sports Brings in Dinesh Karthik as its Brand Ambassador

With the start of the Indian Premier League 2023 just over a month away, Parimatch Sports - online major Parimatch's sportswear brand - has announced that Dinesh Karthik will be its brand ambassador. The wicketkeeper-batter, who plays for the Bangalore`s team in the IPL, will collaborate with Parimatch Sports to create an exclusive line of apparel for the Indian market, to be tentatively launched during the competition. Karthik, 37, has shown that age is no barrier to representing the national team, having turned out for India during the ICC T20 World Cup. In last year's edition of the IPL, Karthik was in irresistible form for the Bangalore franchise, enjoying great success in the role of finisher. It was such form that got him on the plane to Australia for the World Cup. As engaging and articulate off the field as he is explosive on it, Karthik will be looking to pick up from where he left off in 2022. Commenting on being appointed brand ambassador, Karthik said, "I'm thrilled to be associated with Parimatch Sports, which I am confident will soon be sharing space with the known names in sports attire. Because it's an upcoming and youthful brand, it's the perfect fit for me, for I feel I still have a lot to offer the game and to my team-mates. I can't wait to be in the dugout again for The Premier League, and to show others that age is only a number." It's a pleasure to welcome Dinesh Karthik to the Parimatch Sports family, and we are looking forward to him promoting this brand. Dinesh has appeal among the youth as well as the older generation, and his exploits in the last IPL would have won him even more fans. I'm sure he would be raring to go in the latest edition of the league, and we're excited to partner him on this journey The Parimatch Sports is a sportswear brand dedicated to all sports enthusiasts passionate about top–quality athletic clothes. Those who strive to take their sports experience to the next level and express their champion identity through clothes Parimatch Sports brand that represents unparalleled style, exceptional comfort, and strong winning spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)