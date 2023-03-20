Left Menu

4th Asian Kho Kho Championship begins in Assam's Tamulpur; Indian men, women teams start campaign with wins

On the opening day, Indian women registered a huge win against Sri Lanka. India won by one inning and 55 points

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:55 IST
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- KKFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship got underway at Tamulpur in Baksa district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam on Monday. On the opening day, Indian women registered a huge win against Sri Lanka. India won by one inning and 55 points.

It was an easy outing for Indian women in front of the home crowd. Bhutan women win by 36 points and innings against Malaysia. Bangladesh won by 37 points and innings against Indonesia.

In men's category, India defeated Bhutan by 13 points and 1 innings to start their campaign. In other men's matches, Sri Lanka won by 70 points against Indonesia and Bangladesh defeated South Korea by 30 points and an innings.

Nepal won by 66 points and an inning against Iran. Altogether 16 teams (both male and female) will participate in this event. The participating countries are - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka apart from the hosts India.

Around 500 players and officials are part of this event. The matches will be held on mats and a makeshift indoor stadium with a capacity to accommodate around 7000 people has been set up at the venue at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

