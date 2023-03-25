Left Menu

Prachi Lohan is new women's national Epee champion

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:37 IST
Prachi Lohan is new women's national Epee champion
Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Prachi Lohan won the women's Epee title at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, which started at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here on Saturday.

Lohan, who had finished seventh in the 32nd edition in Amritsar, bettered her performance and outplayed her state-mate Tanisha Khatri 15-14 in a close final.

Kharti had to settle for a silver medal.

In the semifinals, Khatri defeated Punjab's Ena Arora 15-6 in a lop-sided contest while Lohan, who had bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2022, got the better of Haryana's Guila Tannu 15-14.

The championships started with the pool round in the women's Epee category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023