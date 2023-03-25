Prachi Lohan is new women's national Epee champion

Haryana's Prachi Lohan won the women's Epee title at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, which started at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here on Saturday.

Lohan, who had finished seventh in the 32nd edition in Amritsar, bettered her performance and outplayed her state-mate Tanisha Khatri 15-14 in a close final.

Kharti had to settle for a silver medal.

In the semifinals, Khatri defeated Punjab's Ena Arora 15-6 in a lop-sided contest while Lohan, who had bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2022, got the better of Haryana's Guila Tannu 15-14.

The championships started with the pool round in the women's Epee category.

