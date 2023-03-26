Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds reopen stadium after police make arrest over security threat

We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support," the Premier League club said in a statement. Leeds, who are 14th in the Premier League, return to action after the international break when they travel to leaders Arsenal on April 1.

Leeds United were allowed to reopen their Elland Road stadium on Sunday after they were advised by West Yorkshire Police to close the premises due to a security threat. The police said they had arrested a 20-year-old man on Friday "in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing". The threat was made via social media on Thursday.

