WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews claims Purple Cap, Meg Lanning takes Orange

After an outstanding campaign, Lanning was declared the WPL 2023 Orange Cap winner.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:23 IST
WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews claims Purple Cap, Meg Lanning takes Orange
Hayley Matthews and Meg Lanning (Photo: WPL/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews bagged the Purple Cap, while Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning took the Orange Cap in the inaugural Women's Premier League on Sunday. After an outstanding campaign, Lanning was declared the WPL 2023 Orange Cap winner. The DC captain top-scored with 35 runs in the final inning and finished the season with 345 total. After nine matches, she finished the season with an average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 139.11.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the match-winner for MI in both the knockouts and the competition, came in second. Before the playoffs, she wasn't even among the top five. Hayley Matthews, one of the most significant players in the competition, won the Purple Cap after an outstanding stint that trigger DC's demise. The Caribbean all-rounder finished with 3-5 off of four overs, increasing her total number of wickets to 16. She was on par with Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz, but she had a higher average and economy rate.

Over the course of the competition, MI's superiority in bowling was clearly seen. Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, and Issy Wong, among others, reached the list of the top 10 wicket-takers in the competition. Coming to the match, Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten half-century and tight spells from bowlers helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions of Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

