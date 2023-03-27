Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami; Motorcycling-Honda's Marquez to miss Argentina GP due to hand injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0 7-6(5) to keep his title defense on track at the Miami Open on Sunday, as Canadian Bianca Andreescu cruised past American Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Spain's teen phenom won Indian Wells to retake the top ranking last week and kept the momentum going at Hard Rock Stadium as he fired off 26 winners to set up a fourth-round meeting with Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul.

Motorcycling-Honda's Marquez to miss Argentina GP due to hand injury

Honda's Marc Marquez will miss the second round of the MotoGP championship in Argentina after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right hand following a collision with Miguel Oliveira in the season-opening race, the team said on Monday. Pole sitter Marquez lost position in the opening laps of the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday to drop to fourth when he clipped Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin before barging into RNF Racing's Oliveira who was in second place.

Celine Boutier wins LPGA Drive On Championship

Celine Boutier of France fired a 4-under 68 and prevailed in a one-hole playoff against England's Georgia Hall on Sunday to win the LPGA Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Ariz. Boutier, who held the lead after three rounds of action, sank a clutch birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to force the playoff after Hall had jumped ahead courtesy of a 7-under-par 65. Hall carded seven birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on Sunday, sharing low-round honors with Japan's Ayaka Furue and Daniela Darquea of Ecuador.

NBA roundup: Cavs blast Rockets, punch ticket to postseason

Jarrett Allen recorded his 32nd double-double of the season and helped Cleveland stave off the visiting Houston Rockets 108-91 on Sunday, a victory that clinched the Cavaliers' first postseason berth since falling in the 2018 NBA Finals. Allen finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Evan Mobley also recorded three blocks while posting 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Darius Garland paired 17 points with eight assists.

NHL roundup: Bruins knock off Hurricanes for 7th straight win

David Pastrnak scored twice in regulation to eclipse the 50-goal mark before Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk tallied in the shootout, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C. Boston picked up its seventh straight win after Carolina scored twice in the third period to force overtime in a matchup of the NHL's top two teams.

Cricket-Indore pitch rating changed to 'below average' from 'poor'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday the rating of the pitch used for the third test between India and Australia in Indore has been changed to "below average" from "poor" following an appeal by the Indian board. Australia won the low-scoring encounter by nine wickets inside three days, with match referee Chris Broad saying that the pitch was very dry and favoured spinners from the start.

Baseball-NY Yankees name homegrown prospect Volpe to Opening Day roster

Top prospect Anthony Volpe was named to the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster, manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday, a dream come true for the 21-year-old homegrown shortstop who grew up idolizing the team. Local sports writers have said Volpe will be the first player under 22 years old to start Opening Day for the Bronx Bombers in 27 years, after Hall of Famer and fellow shortstop Derek Jeter, whom he admired since he was a kid growing up in New Jersey.

Olympics-Underfunding means Australia face failure in Brisbane - AOC

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has called on the government to make up an A$2 billion ($1.33 billion) shortfall in sports funding over the next 10 years or risk failure at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. In a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra on Monday, AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll also called on the government to give sport its own ministry rather than remaining as "the forgotten poor cousin" in the Health Department.

Motor racing-F1 champion Button feels the heat on NASCAR debut

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button said that he suffered heat exhaustion and nearly retired from the race before finishing 18th at his NASCAR debut in Texas on Sunday. The 43-year-old Briton, who won the F1 world championship in 2009, said he feared fainting while driving his Ford Mustang during the 68-lap race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Spring training roundup: Astros pound Cardinals 24-1

Yainer Diaz went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and the Houston Astros rang up nine runs in the bottom of the eighth to pile on the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 24-1 in a spring training game on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Diaz hit a two-run single in the first inning before blasting a grand slam in the second. Will Wagner added three RBIs and Corey Julks had a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 15-1 Houston.

