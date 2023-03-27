Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland's Sexton likely out of rest of club season

The 37-year-old flyhalf picked up the injury in Ireland's final Six Nations game against England. "Johnny Sexton will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the groin injury which will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the Leinster Rugby season," Leinster said on their website.

Ireland's Grand Slam winning captain Johnny Sexton will likely miss the rest of the club season with a groin injury, his province Leinster said on Monday. The 37-year-old flyhalf picked up the injury in Ireland's final Six Nations game against England.

"Johnny Sexton will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the groin injury which will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the Leinster Rugby season," Leinster said on their website. Leinster, who face Ulster in the last 16 of the Champions Cup this weekend, are favourites to return to the final of the competition on May 20, with the United Rugby Championship set to be decided a week later.

Ireland next play in a World Cup warm up match against Italy on Aug. 5 and kick off the tournament against Romania in Bordeaux on Sept. 9.

