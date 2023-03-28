Left Menu

NHL-Sabres' Russian defenseman Lyubushkin to skip Pride Night warm-up

Russian defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin will not take part in the Buffalo Sabres' pre-game warm-up during the team's Pride Night later on Monday due to safety concerns after his birth country's anti-gay laws were amended last December, the NHL team said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 01:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 01:03 IST
NHL-Sabres' Russian defenseman Lyubushkin to skip Pride Night warm-up

Russian defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin will not take part in the Buffalo Sabres' pre-game warm-up during the team's Pride Night later on Monday due to safety concerns after his birth country's anti-gay laws were amended last December, the NHL team said. NHL Pride Night events have been under an unwelcome spotlight in recent months as a handful of players, and even some teams, have objected to participating for reasons that include religious beliefs and the Russian law.

Lyubushkin is expected to play against the visiting Montreal Canadiens but will not join team mates who wear special Pride-themed jerseys and use sticks with rainbow-colored tape that will be auctioned off to benefit local Pride organizations. "Our team feels strongly that one way to garner support is through wearing Pride jerseys and using Pride tape in warm-ups," the Sabres said in a statement that did not mention Lyubushkin.

"That said, we are aware of general threats to certain players, and understand their decision to forego risk." Lyubushkin, who signed with the Sabres as a free agent last July, is the only Russian-born player on the NHL team's roster and has 14 points in 58 games this season.

Last December Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding Russia's restrictions on the promotion of what it calls "LGBT propaganda", effectively outlawing any public expression of LGBT behaviour or lifestyle in Russia. Under the new law, which widens Russia's interpretation of what qualifies as "LGBT propaganda", any action or the spreading of any information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality in public, online, or in films, books or advertising, could incur a heavy fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023