Soccer-Manchester United to play Wrexham as part of U.S summer tour

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 01:58 IST
Manchester United will face non-league Wrexham AFC in San Diego as a part of the club's already announced summer tour to the United States, the Premier League club said on Monday. Fifth-tier National League side Wrexham have became famous after Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020 with the efforts of the owners being tracked by a documentary series called "Welcome to Wrexham".

The match will take place on July 25 at the Snapdragon Stadium, the home of the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. A youth-focused team drawn from United’s travelling tour squad supplemented by Academy prospects will face Wrexham.

United have yet to announce opponents, dates or venues for the rest of their tour matches.

