Soccer-Lionesses squad largely unchanged for Brazil, Australia matches

Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan return to the squad, while uncapped defender Lucy Parker has been recalled, and hopes to make her senior debut after an injury denied her chance in October. Those who played in February but miss out this time include Emily Ramsey, who is injured, plus Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:26 IST
England women's coach Sarina Wiegman made few changes to her squad for upcoming games against Brazil and Australia, sticking largely with the team that defended their Arnold Clark Cup in February. Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan return to the squad, while uncapped defender Lucy Parker has been recalled, and hopes to make her senior debut after an injury denied her chance in October.

Those who played in February but miss out this time include Emily Ramsey, who is injured, plus Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon. The Lionesses play Brazil for the inaugural Women's Finalissima 2023 on April 6 at Wembley Stadium and World Cup host Australia on April 11 at Brentford Community Stadium.

"We are getting closer to the World Cup and I can't think of two better games to assess our progress," Wiegman said in a statement. "For us as a technical staff this will be the last chance to see the players within our England environment before we come together for the final preparation phase in June. "And these will be two real tests to see where we are at."

England are in Group D of the World Cup with China, Denmark and Haiti, who they play in their first match on July 22. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City). Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona). Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion).

