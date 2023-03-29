Left Menu

No luck in mixed team skeet as well for India

The Indian mixed team skeet pairings also had no luck like in the individual competition, bowing out in the qualification stage of the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus on Wednesday.The pair of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Areeba Khan shot a combined 131 out of 150 to finish 16th.Germans Sven Korte and Nadine Messerschmidt won gold beating host athletes Petros Englezoudis and Anastasia Eleftheriou 6-4 in the gold medal match.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

