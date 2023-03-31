Left Menu

Woman pursuing sports diploma at SAI booked for taking objectionable video of classmate

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:53 IST
A woman pursuing her diploma in volleyball coaching at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) facility here has been booked for allegedly taking a video of her classmate when she was having a bath, police said on Friday.

SAI authorities suspended the accused after the matter came to light.

The victim, who is pursuing a diploma in Taekwondo coaching, said in her complaint lodged with SAI officials and Jnanabharathi police that when she was taking a bath on March 28 night, she noticed that someone was recording her video. She immediately came out and found that the woman who was training to become a Volleyball coach was the one taking the video, the complaint said.

The accused was suspended the very next morning, a SAI official said.

A case under section 354 (outraging modesty) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, police said.

