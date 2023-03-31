Left Menu

Soccer-Indonesia official says FIFA considering sanctions after losing U-20 host rights

Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not want the country "ostracised" from global soccer and had ordered PSSI to transform the sport in the country after losing the hosting rights, Erick said. FIFA declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:58 IST
Soccer-Indonesia official says FIFA considering sanctions after losing U-20 host rights
Representative image

Soccer's world governing body FIFA is considering sanctions against Indonesia after stripping the country of its hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup, Indonesia's football federation chief (PSSI) Erick Thohir said on Friday.

FIFA removed Indonesia's hosting rights over what a PSSI official said was a failure to honour its commitments to the tournament, following outrage among some politicians in the predominantly Muslim nation about Israel's participation. FIFA took the action after PSSI said it had cancelled the draw for the tournament because the governor of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

The removal caused anger and dismay among fans and players in the soccer-mad Southeast Asian country. Erick told a news conference the toughest sanctions FIFA might bring in included barring Indonesia from competing at the highest level of the sport internationally.

"I am working hard to negotiate again with FIFA so that sanctions can be avoided," he said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not want the country "ostracised" from global soccer and had ordered PSSI to transform the sport in the country after losing the hosting rights, Erick said.

FIFA declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023