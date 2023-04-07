Left Menu

Cricket-England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup

England bowler Reece Topley has suffered an injury setback ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder. Topley suffered the injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday when he dived while fielding.

Reece Topley Image Credit: ANI

Topley suffered the injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday when he dived while fielding. The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment.

"We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time," Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar said on Thursday. Bangalore on Friday named South Africa's left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell as Topley's replacement.

The shoulder injury is the latest in a series of fitness issues that have marred Topley's career, with the seamer previously suffering four back stress fractures in five years. Topley has picked up 33 wickets in 22 ODIs for England since making his debut in 2015.

England are defending champions at this year's World Cup, which will be played in India in October and November.

