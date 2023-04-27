Olympics-Paris 2024 unveils triathlon course

The 2024 Olympic triathlon courses will start and finish on the Pont Alexandre III bridge in the centre of Paris, Games organisers announced as they unveiled the routes on Thursday. During the individual triathlon events, athletes will swim 1.5 kilometres in the Seine river from a floating pontoon near the base of the bridge, then climb 32 steps to the transition zone on Pont Alexandre III, a first for the Olympics.

As a result, the run and bike segments of the race will take place in the centre of the city. The athletes will pass famous landmarks before finishing the race on the bridge in front of around 1,000 spectators. Organisers said the Para triathlon events will use the same course with some exceptions a month later.

"Particular care has been taken to create the triathlon and Para triathlon courses, which will be equally spectacular, in the heart of the city and next to some of the most beautiful Parisian monuments," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet in a statement. "The Paris 2024 edition of the triathlon and Para triathlon will ultimately contribute to leaving a legacy for the region and the people of Paris."

The individual triathlon events will occur July 30-31 at 8am local time, while the mixed relay event will be held on Aug. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)