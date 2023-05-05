Khelo India platform is about building disciplined, dedicated and focused youth in nation's service: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur launched the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022’s official logo, Mascot, Torch, Anthem & Jersey with full fervour and gushing excitement on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima in Lucknow.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath was also present of the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said, “It gives me great satisfaction today that the Khelo India movement, as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is today a revolution and that revolution has today reached Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state. University athletes participating in these games will know that sports itself is a great pathway to learning the hardest lessons of life. The Khelo India platform, therefore, is about building excellence in sports and building disciplined, dedicated and focused youth in the nation's service. Under the dynamic leadership of Yogi ji, I am confident that Uttar Pradesh is set to deliver the best Khelo India games ever.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Yogi Adityanath said, “Today the environment and the perception of the state of Uttar Pradesh has undergone a massive transformation with peace and rule of law prevailing which is why sports and sportspersons are flourishing here. I welcome all participating athletes, coaches. officials and support staff to the 3rd Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022 and wish them a pleasant stay in the state. I am confident that our team will ensure the best conditions, sporting facilities and infrastructure in order to make this event a memorable one. Khelega India, Badhega India.”

“The Khelo India initiative has also remained tremendous for the sports ecosystem of the country. Just few weeks back, we celebrated 5 Years of Khelo India. The last 5 years has brought drastic changes to the landscape of Indian sports. There are several Khelo India athletes who have been inducted in the elite Target Olympic Podium Scheme over the years based on their performance and are today making the country proud in multiple international competitions. The synergy in the sports ecosystem that has been created through these competitions and various schemes, have indeed helped our athletes to progress easily from one level of competition to the other.”

Inspired by the ideology of Kaushal, Neeti and Dhairya, the games will officially begin from 25th May to 3rd June 2023 in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. The grand launch phenomenal and replete with anamorphic visual delights with 3D displays, a stunning opening ceremony, glittering launches, technological wonders that Dazzled, Engagedand Impressed along with some amazing cultural performances. The launch showcased an immersive virtual world of technology that is high on entertainment.

Chief Minister, UP, also flagged off four Torch Relays which will criss-cross the western, eastern, central, and Bundelkhand regions of India’s largest state over the next 20-days. Chief Minister was also the Chief Guest for the two-hour long event along with the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

Among other dignitaries present were Shri. Girish Chandra Yadav, Sports Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Daya Shankar Singh, Transport Minister ( Independent Charge), Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Smt. Ekta Vishnoi, Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU, Shri Sanjay Saraswat, Executive Director, SAI and other dignitaries.

Shri. Girish Chandra Yadav said: “Uttar Pradesh is steadily growing as a sporting state and soon will be known as the ‘Sports hub’ of the country. We are looking forward to host the Khelo India University Games 2022 and adding another milestone to the sporting journey of the state under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. I wish all the participants and organisers all the best.”

The launch ceremony began at 9am with Shri. Girish Chandra Yadav, Sports Minister, Uttar Pradesh, delivering the opening address before the Chief Minister triggered the launch of the games Logo. This was followed by Shri. Anurag Thakur unveiling the games Anthem titled “Khelo India – Har Dil Mein Desh”, composed and sung by renowned singer Palash Sen.

He then launched the official games jersey which prominent UP sportspersons like Lalit Upadhyay, Sudha Singh and Divya Kakran donned and showed off with aplomb on the stage.

The game’s mascot Jitu the Barasingha, the exotic vibrant state animal who embodies “Garv se Gaurav” was unveiled on the occasion.

The final unveiling was that of the games torch which was then brought on stage one by one by UP sports icons Lalit Upadhyay, Vandana Kataria, Sudha Singh, Vijay Yadav, Danish Mujtaba. Upon being handed over the torch by the sports icons, Chief Minister lit it on the anamorphic screen and then proceeded to the parking area to flag off the four torch relays proceeding in four directions on canters.

The Logo

The official logo of the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh represents the rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state. The logo is a representation of the state’s rich traditional and historical legacy which has been the foundation for its development in all aspects viz; education, infrastructure and sports.

The Mascot

Jitu, the mascot represents the Barasingha, an incredible mammal that boasts of a powerful build and remarkable speed, demonstrating Kaushal, Neeti and Dhairya in its very essence and is the embodiment of grace and subtlety that truly represents the spirit of Khelo India University Games, Uttar Pradesh and showcases the strength and abundance of Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage.

As the official mascot for the Khelo India University Games, Jitu will serve as a source of excitement, fostering fan engagement and building team spirit throughout the tournament. Fans in Uttar Pradesh can look forward to seeing Jitu all over the state, as he will be utilised to attract new fans and encourage more people to take up sports. The mascot will also help promote team sponsors, merchandise, and other marketing activities, making him an essential part of the event's success.

Jaya and Vijay, mascots of previous Khelo India games welcomed Jitu on the stage.

The Torch

‘Shakti’, the official torch of the Khelo India University Games, Uttar Pradesh is a symbol of not only its heritage and the spirit it embodies but also a living entity that is brimming with energy. The river Ganga is etched on ‘Shakti’ to inspire every athlete to keep moving forward towards their ultimate goal, and the upward-pointing, future-facing arrow celebrates the glorious past and the future of Uttar Pradesh. Shakti is also blessed with the peacock feather and lotus petals at the origin of light, to manifest its calm energy that can move mountains and is a powerful source of inspiration and motivation.

The Games

The 12-day-long KIUG UP 2022 will be held in the cities of Varanasi, Noida and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital of Lucknow with Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range hosting the Shooting competition. The Kabaddi competition begins in Noida on May 23rd, 2023 while a few others begin at the various venues on May 24th, 2023, as well.

More than 4000 athletes from 200 Indian universities will compete in 21 sporting disciplines at the games which are officially scheduled from May 25-Jun 03, 2023. The opening ceremony is slated for May 25, 2023 in Lucknow. The games will exemplify the finest sporting spirit, raising the bar of excellence and for the honour of competing, playing and winning at the highest levels of true sportsmanship, guts and glory.

(With Inputs from PIB)