Left Menu

Official Song for FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 to be launched on 12th May

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 22:04 IST
Official Song for FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 to be launched on 12th May
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™, which kicks off on 20th May, FIFA will be launching the Official Song of the tournament on 12th May.

 

The song, titled "Glorious", was written by Indonesian electronic trio Weird Genius, and performed together with young Indonesian superstars Lyodra, Tiara Andini, and Ziva Magnolya. The song will serve as the anthemic backdrop to the drama, thrills, and excitements of the tournament.

A teaser for the song was launched today, available across various social media; namely FIFA+ and the artist’s social channels, and provides a window in to the full beat that will go live on 12th May.

Weird Genius, rising stars within Asia, have accumulated more than 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly welcome more than 1 million listeners on Spotify every month.

They are three-time Asian Music Industry Award winners, and their hit ‘Lathi’ was Indonesia’s most searched song on Google in 2020.

Lyodra, Tiara Andini and Ziva Magnolya are three of Indonesia’s most popular top young superstars. Their albums and singles have gone viral multiple times, reaching the top of various music and digital-streaming platform charts repeatedly.

Combined, they boast over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 17.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They have also won an assortment of local and international music awards, such as the Anugerah Musik Indonesia award and the Mnet Asian Music Award.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ will be the first time this tournament will be held in South America since Colombia 2011. The event will be held from 20th May to 11th June 2023, with matches taking place across four venues in four cities across Argentina.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023