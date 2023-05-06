Left Menu

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby favourite Forte scratched from race

The Todd Pletcher-trained dark bay colt had brought a five-race win streak to the 1-1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and was installed as the early 3-1 favourite. The decision to scratch Forte, who appeared to stumble during a gallop earlier in the week, was made by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission state veterinarian.

Early favourite Forte has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby hours before post time for the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown due to concerns about a bruised front foot, Churchill Downs said on Saturday. The Todd Pletcher-trained dark bay colt had brought a five-race win streak to the 1-1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and was installed as the early 3-1 favourite.

The decision to scratch Forte, who appeared to stumble during a gallop earlier in the week, was made by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission state veterinarian. Forte is the fifth horse to scratch from Saturday's race, joining Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continaur and Skinner. The last time five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 1936 when 19 horses entered the race and 14 ran.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Forte, will now accept the mount aboard Cyclone Mischief, a bay colt trained by Dale Romans who replaced Practical Move in the field. The race, which will now include 18 horses, is scheduled to begin at 6:57 p.m. ET (2257 GMT).

 

